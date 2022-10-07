Justice Department Says Ex-Prez Donald Trump Still In Possession Of Classified Documents, Requests Their Immediate Return
Officials within the Justice Department have urged Donald Trump’s legal team to return any “outstanding” classified documents still in the ex-president’s possession, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking and recent development suggests former President Trump is still in possession of classified documents improperly taken from the White House when he left office in January 2021.
Jay Bratt, a top lawyer within the DOJ’s national security division, indicated former President Trump has an obligation to return any documents marked classified, according to the New York Times.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, it was first believed Trump was still in possession of allegedly stolen classified materials when the FBI found nearly 50 empty folders marked classified when the bureau raided Mar-a-Lago on August 8.
The FBI also found at least eleven sets of classified documents when they raided the Palm Beach, Florida property – including at least four sets of top-secret documents, three sets of secret documents and three sets of confidential documents.
Federal prosecutors have since expressed their concern regarding classified documents still potentially in Trump’s possession and the national security risk such a situation would undoubtedly create.
As RadarOnline.com also reported, the new development comes after a federal judge blocked the DOJ from using all but roughly 100 classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in their criminal investigation against Trump – a decision the department argued would “impede efforts to identify the existence of any additional classified records that are not being properly stored – which itself presents the potential for ongoing risk to national security.”
Federal prosecutors within the DOJ also argued that the federal judge’s order was preventing the FBI from taking necessary and important steps that “could lead to identification of other records still missing.”
Trump has since requested the Supreme Court intervene to stop the DOJ from using the nearly 100 classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago in their criminal probe against him, although SCOTUS has yet to grant or deny the ex-president’s request.
Recent news Trump may still be in possession of stolen classified documents also comes just days after President Joe Biden’s administration refused to comment on whether ex-President Trump was still in possession of classified records.
“With respect to the issue concerning whether former President Trump has surrendered all presidential records, we respectfully refer you to the Department of Justice in light of its ongoing investigation,” the National Archives said after being pressed on the matter by the House Oversight Committee.
Former President Trump is currently under federal investigation for the alleged “removal or destruction of records, obstruction of an investigation, and violating the Espionage Act” connected to the government records he took with him when leaving office in 2021.