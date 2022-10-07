Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian WORKED TOGETHER With Bill & Hillary Clinton To Make Him 'Read From Democrat Script'

“I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy it feels right. Hits using a gut instinct, connection with god and just brilliance,” he explained to the 53-year-old Fox News host.

“They asked Tonya Harding how she did the triple flip and she was in so much practice that when it was time for her to skate in a competitive format it just happened,” he continued. “It happened outside of practice that happened in the real format.”

Kanye’s interview with Carlson, and his bombshell claims Kim worked alongside the Clintons to secretly “manipulate” him, also came shortly after the troubled rapper reignited his ongoing feud with his ex-wife.