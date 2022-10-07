Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian WORKED TOGETHER With Bill & Hillary Clinton To Make Him 'Read From Democrat Script'
Kanye West revealed his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, worked together alongside Bill and Hillary Clinton to make the rapper “read from the Democrat script,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking allegation came Thursday night as the 45-year-old Donda rapper and fashion designer spoke to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson during an interview for Tucker Carlson Tonight.
According to Kanye, he “didn’t know” Kim and the Clintons had such a close relationship and was shocked to learn the trio were secretly working together.
The Clintons would also allegedly instruct Kim to “Tell Kanye to say this…” in an effort to “manipulate” the influential rapper into pushing their leftist agenda.
“It was interesting, friend of mine told me that Kris [Jenner] and Kim had called him because he had influence inside the black community,” Kanye told Carlson and the Fox News viewers on Thursday. “And had called him to say, to get him to influence people to take the vaccination.”
“And I don't have opinion on that I just wanted to state that as a statement,” Kanye continued. “It was wild that I didn't know how close my own wife was to the Clintons – I didn't know, I didn't realize it at the time.”
After Kanye revealed “his former wife had a close and secretive relationship with the Clintons, and that they were working on her to influence him to read from the script,” Carlson asked whether the rapper ever felt as if he was being manipulated “by political forces” through Kim.
“Attempted manipulation, me not saying I liked Trump was a form of manipulation,” he admitted to Carlson.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye’s interview with Carlson came just days after the rapper came under fire after premiering a “White Lives Matter” fashion line during his YZY fashion show in Paris on Monday.
Although the surprising move was widely condemned by fans, celebrities and fashion industry giants alike, Kanye defended the decision by comparing himself to the famous American figure skater Tonya Harding.
“I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy it feels right. Hits using a gut instinct, connection with god and just brilliance,” he explained to the 53-year-old Fox News host.
“They asked Tonya Harding how she did the triple flip and she was in so much practice that when it was time for her to skate in a competitive format it just happened,” he continued. “It happened outside of practice that happened in the real format.”
Kanye’s interview with Carlson, and his bombshell claims Kim worked alongside the Clintons to secretly “manipulate” him, also came shortly after the troubled rapper reignited his ongoing feud with his ex-wife.