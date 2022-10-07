Hunter Biden Trying To Weasel Out On Child Support Payments For Secret Daughter In Wake Of Feds Closing In

Although Hunter initially denied ever having sex with the girl's mom — former stripper Lunden Roberts, 31 — a DNA paternity test proved he was the father of little Navy Joan, and he has been coughing up payments for the kid ever since.

Brent Langdon, a lawyer for Hunter, said Arkansas child support guidelines changed in 2020, so his client's tab should be recalculated "to establish an amount of child support that complies with the current guidelines and circumstances."