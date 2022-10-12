Kim Kardashian Hasn't Spoken To Kanye West About Bizarre Outbursts As Pals Fear He's Having Psychiatric Meltdown
Kim Kardashian has not addressed Kanye West about the string of bizarre behavior that's caused his friends to worry that the rapper is on the verge of a psychiatric break. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Kim hasn't talked to her ex-husband for a while, which includes addressing his mental health on the heels of his anti-Semitic comments, the White Lives Matter movement, and the wrath he unleashed on several of their celebrity friends.
Insiders close to the ex-couple reveal that Kim doesn't feel like she needs to step in. We're told she isn't necessarily worried about her former husband, but she is concerned their four children will be affected by his actions.
Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021, and they've been fighting over custody and property despite being declared legally single earlier this year.
Despite seeing each other at their oldest child North West's basketball game over the weekend — where Ye wore his controversial White Lives Matter t-shirt — RadarOnline.com is told their brief conversation, which he recorded, was nothing deep.
Kim's main focus is being there for the kids and making sure she navigates how to peacefully co-parent with Ye — a task that has proven to be difficult.
Their reunion came just days after the Donda rapper unleashed a tirade on Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian via Instagram after she accused him of spinning a false narrative about her family.
Ye declared all-out war when Khloé took to his comment section and begged him to "STOP tearing Kimberly (Kim Kardashian) down and using the family when you want to deflect" after he once again claimed he "didn't know where my child was on her birthday."
Last year, Ye said Kim "kidnapped" Chicago and wouldn't tell him the location of her birthday party.
Following his rant against Kim's sister, he debuted his White Lives Matter-themed Yeezy collection at Paris Fashion Week. Ye then exposed personal conversations with A-list pals like Diddy, who reached out to express their disappointment over the statement.
The Grammy winner turned his focus from his ex-pals to the Jewish community, spewing anti-Semitic rants on social media and during interviews.
As RadarOnline.com reported, pals are concerned about Ye's mental state, and he's firing everyone on his team who is getting in his way. Insiders told Page Six that Ye's recently put several advisors and consultants on the chopping block after they disagreed with his views.
According to pals, the Yeezy founder is assembling a team geared toward politics in a last-ditch effort to run for president in 2024.
Sources say Ye is alienating his friends with his beliefs and controversial views. They are reportedly at a loss about what to do with the rapper, hoping someone can get through to him and convince him to get help.
The Jesus Is King rapper's behavior is especially concerning since he was hospitalized in 2016 for his mental health.