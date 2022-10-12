Kanye West Using New Girlfriend As Shiny Distraction To 'Drown Out' Anti-Semitic Backlash

Kanye West wants people to "forget" the anti-Semitic comments he spewed on social media, and in a shocking unaired clip from his interview with Tucker Carlson, so he's using his new relationship as a prop to distract haters. Ye, 45, found himself in hot water after he tweeted "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

He copped even more backlash when a portion of his interview leaked, showing Ye claiming that Black people are the “real” Jewish race, RadarOnline.com can report.