CAUGHT: Leaked Clip Reveals Fox News' Tucker Carlson EDITED OUT Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Rant From Tell-All

Fox News has some explaining to do after it was discovered host Tucker Carlson edited out a portion of his interview with Kanye West, in which the rapper spewed more anti-Semitic remarks. In the leaked clip, Ye claimed that Black people are the “real” Jewish race, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Donda rapper also discussed the Covid-19 vaccine — yes, he got the jab — and accused Planned Parenthood's founder of working with the Ku Klux Klan. But none of the comments made it to air.