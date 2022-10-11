Tucker Carlson DEFENDS Pal Kanye West After Rapper Declared 'Death Con 3' On Jewish People

In his explosive two-part interview with Carlson, Ye compared himself and Candace Owens to the 1989 protesters at Tiananmen Square after they wore "White Lives Matter" shirts during the Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week.

During the pro-democracy protest against the Chinese government, students and adults, who wanted more political freedom, were beaten to a bloody pulp by the military.

One iconic moment of the protest included a single man walking up to a line of military tanks in a brave effort to display peace.