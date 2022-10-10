‘Abhorrent’: Jamie Lee Curtis SLAMS Kanye West Over Anti-Semitic Tweet, Hopes Rapper ‘Gets Help’ As Pals Fear Psychiatric Break
Jamie Lee Curtis has had enough of Kanye West spreading anti-semitic rhetoric on his social media platforms, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While appearing on the TODAY show Monday morning, Curtis expressed the disgust and disappointment she felt when seeing Ye's message to his 31.4 million Twitter followers.
In the tweet that’s become the center of discussion, Ye said he was going to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”
“I burst into tears,” The Halloween actress told TODAY host Hoda Kotb, “I woke up and burst into tears. Defcon 3 on Jewish people? What are you doing.”
“It's bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world,” Curtis continued, “but on Twitter, on a portal, to pour that in? As if Jewish people haven't had it hard enough?”
It’s the latest in a string of upsetting messages from the rapper, whose close friends fear for his mental health.
An insider close to the rapper shared that following several politically-related controversies, the rapper has fired several of his advisers and consultants for disagreeing with his views.
In the process, Ye has allegedly attempted to form a more politically-minded team in a last-ditch effort to run for president in 2024.
Curtis, whose father, actor Tony Curtis, was Jewish, also took to her Twitter to call out Ye’s remarks and ask for him to stop promoting dangerous language that fuels hateful actions towards the Jewish community.
“The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop,” Curtis tweeted while including a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet.
Curtis went on to tell the TODAY hosts that the rapper’s behavior is “abhorrent,” and that she hopes the father of four “gets help.”
Ye was removed from Instagram and locked out of Twitter over his posts.
Ye also declared an online war with a slew of celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, ex-pal Jared Kushner, Diddy, Hailey Bieber, and more.
The pattern of lashing out has become expected for the star. This time, instead of dragging his personal life into the limelight, he went after the Jewish community. Ye's move was far more dangerous than his public outbursts on his estranged in-laws.