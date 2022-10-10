‘Abhorrent’: Jamie Lee Curtis SLAMS Kanye West Over Anti-Semitic Tweet, Hopes Rapper ‘Gets Help’ As Pals Fear Psychiatric Break

Jamie Lee Curtis has had enough of Kanye West spreading anti-semitic rhetoric on his social media platforms, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While appearing on the TODAY show Monday morning, Curtis expressed the disgust and disappointment she felt when seeing Ye's message to his 31.4 million Twitter followers.

In the tweet that’s become the center of discussion, Ye said he was going to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”