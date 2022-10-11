'You Are So Desperate!' Candace Owens Leaks Explosive Audio Of Kim Kardashian Trashing 'Old Hag' Whitney Houston In Scathing Voicemail To Ray J
Candace Owens leaked a shocking audio recording of Kim Kardashian allegedly tearing into her ex-boyfriend Ray J, during which the reality star can be heard trash-talking late singer Whitney Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Owens prefaced the voicemail by stating it landed on her lap and showed Kardashian in a different light than "the sweet little Kim K that she presents today," calling the Skims founder's behavior "nasty."
"She's calling Whitney Houston a crackhead and she's yelling at Ray J … It is the opposite version of the Kim Kardashian that your kids have been following," Owens said before airing the audio for the world to hear on the October 10 episode of her podcast.
Owens revealed she felt compelled to share the voicemail from "years ago" while discussing the Black men Kardashian was involved with before "leaving them in the dust."
"I think you're honestly a sick human being," the Hulu personality could allegedly be heard saying in the voicemail before telling Ray J not to call her anymore.
"You are just so desperate that you'll do anything for f------ attention, and you're so disgusting," Kardashian allegedly continued. "Go have fun with old hag Whitney, you're so sick – and like crack is definitely not whack with you guys. You are just, honestly, it makes me laugh on how disgusting you guys look."
Owens said she was told that Kardashian left the voicemail because Ray J was becoming more famous than her and dating Houston at the time.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Kardashian for comment.
Looking ahead, Owens expressed her hopes to have Ray J appear as a guest.
"I think that [the Kardashians] have left a lot of victims in their wake — Ray J included — he's rightfully angry and I want to keep covering that because a family like this should be exposed," Owens doubled down after the One Wish hitmaker alleged that momager Kris Jenner masterminded the leak of the former couple's infamous sex tape.
Meanwhile, controversy involving Kardashian's estranged husband, Kanye West, has again made headlines after the Eazy rapper and Owens made a fashion statement at his Yeezy season 9 show by wearing "White Lives Matter" T-shirts.