Kim Kardashian Brutally BOOED At Los Angeles Rams Game — Watch The Viral Moment!
Football lovers don't want to Keep Up With the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian was brutally booed when her famous face was shown on the big screen during Sunday's Los Angeles Rams game, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kardashian was in the crowd watching the Rams lose to the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium when the cameras took the attention off the field and panned toward the Hulu personality, who was sitting in one of the VIP suites. NFL lovers booed loudly when Kardashian blew a kiss as the announcer said her name over the microphone.
The embarrassing moment was caught by several crowd members, and it immediately went viral.
"Kim Kardashian was at the Rams game and the booing when they showed her on the jumbotron was some of the most thunderous i’ve ever heard," one person tweeted about the incident.
"Kim Kardashian was just booed at SoFi Stadium during #Cowboys vs #Rams," added another, revealing she wasn't the only celebrity whose presence was met with an unenthusiastic response. "John Legend and 'Steve' received a neutral response," they added.
Watch the clip below:
Not everyone hated on The Kardashian star.
"Welcome to LA where fans are more interested in Kim Kardashian than the Rams game," another person tweeted. They included a video showing several people in the crowd turning their back to the game and videotaping the Skims founder.
Many commented on the Kardashian booing clip by tagging her ex, Kanye West — but he likely won't see it considering he was locked out of his Twitter account over the weekend after violating the social media giant's policies when he posted an anti-Semitic message.
"I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," Ye wrote on Saturday night.
An hour later, his message was removed. In its place, there was a note that read, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.” A Twitter spokesperson told Pitchfork, “the account was locked for violating Twitter’s policies.”
That wasn't the only controversy Ye stirred up over the weekend. Jaws dropped when he showed up to North's basketball game wearing one of his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts as Kardashian looked on.