BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Drops Thousands On Renovations To Lavish L.A. Property

Cullors resigned from her role with the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation In May 2021 to focus on her second book and other business endeavors.

“With smart, experienced and committed people supporting the organization during this transition, I know that BLMGNF is in good hands,” she said in a statement at the time of her resignation.

“The foundation’s agenda remains the same — eradicate white supremacy and build life-affirming institutions. Between the two Senior Executives and BLM Grassroots Co-Director Melina Abdullah, who is an original member of BLM and co-founder of its first chapter in Los Angeles, their immense talent will build a future where Black lives do more than matter — they will truly thrive.”