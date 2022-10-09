Hunter Biden Flaunts Bizarre Obsession With Ghengis Khan-Inspired Internet Username
Hunter Biden paraded his fascination with Mongol warlord Ghengis Khan in a strange way — by using a unique username on pornographic websites.
The First Son went by the lesser-known moniker “Temujin01” on adult web pages, referencing the emperor’s name before it was changed to Ghengis Khan.
Newly surfaced information from Biden’s infamous laptop hard drive revealed him interacting explicitly with a sex worker on a webcam while using the nickname in January 2019.
In second video interaction from February 2019, he told a different woman that he liked her body and then seemingly turned away slightly to partake in illegal drugs from a pipe.
Aside from his adult-themed escapades, Biden also previously named a company after the founder of the Mongol Empire. Temujin GK LLC was a shell company in Delaware that was founded back in 2017.
Khan was known for his bloodthirsty ways through his rule in the late 12th and early 13th centuries and is said to be responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of people.
One of Khan’s most famous quotes highlights his proclivity for violence, delight in destruction and lust for power.
“The greatest joy for a man is to defeat his enemies, to drive them before him, to take from them all they possess, to see those they love in tears, to ride their horses, and to hold their wives and daughters in his arms.”
This is one in a string of scandalous details discovered on the “laptop from hell.” Among many pictures and videos found on the hard drive were photographs of Biden nude, playing a dangerous sex game, while holding a hand gun.
As Radar previously reported, following a four-year investigation, federal agents are now believed to have enough evidence against the son of President Joe Biden to charge him with the illegal purchase of a weapon and tax-related crimes.
Sources close to the case alleged federal investigators initially focused on Biden's supposed shady business dealings overseas, but quickly shifted gears to hone in on if he had properly reported his income.
However, Department of Justice documents hint he may only receive a "slap on the wrist" for the offenses.
