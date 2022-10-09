Hunter Biden Flaunts Bizarre Obsession With Ghengis Khan-Inspired Internet Username

This is one in a string of scandalous details discovered on the “laptop from hell.” Among many pictures and videos found on the hard drive were photographs of Biden nude, playing a dangerous sex game, while holding a hand gun.

As Radar previously reported, following a four-year investigation, federal agents are now believed to have enough evidence against the son of President Joe Biden to charge him with the illegal purchase of a weapon and tax-related crimes.

Sources close to the case alleged federal investigators initially focused on Biden's supposed shady business dealings overseas, but quickly shifted gears to hone in on if he had properly reported his income.

However, Department of Justice documents hint he may only receive a "slap on the wrist" for the offenses.

The Sun was first to report Biden's unique online nickname.