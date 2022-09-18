New Texts Reveal Hunter Biden Allegedly Begged 'Dangerous And Unpredictable' Criminal To Mail Drugs To 5 Star L.A. Hotel Room

Hunter wrote back that he was going to be in Los Angeles for a month and a half. He allegedly asked the man to "drop it in a mailbox" with "no return address" so that it would be entirely anonymous. He later sent Voshawn the address for the Chateau Marmont Hotel on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood and told him that he goes by the name of "Joseph Smith (HB)."

However, the now 47-year-old never delivered the drugs. On July 27, he reportedly texted yet again, this time to ask Hunter for money to help pay for a lawyer. Although Hunter initially offered him $800, their communications end not long after that exchange.