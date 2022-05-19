Former Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Admits Mistakes Were Made With 'White Guilt Money'
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors admits mistakes were made with what she's calling "white guilt money" donated after the murder of Geroge Floyd in Minnesota, according to a report.
The Daily Mail reports that Cullors is saying the $90 million in funding the charity earned is now being "weaponized against her."
"It was a major shock,' she told MSNBC's Into America podcast Monday. 'You know, contrary to what, you know, has been reported, much of the funding that came in was from individual donors. That was a lot of white guilt money. There's a lot of white folks being like, 'We just got to put [in] the money.'"
Cullors resigned from BLM after it was reported that she acquired $3.2 million in property. She argues that her biggest mistake when it comes to money is not receiving a salary from the charity, according to the Daily Mail.
"I should have taken a salary from Black Lives Matter because it would be less confusing for people and I regret that I didn't," Cullors, 38, said. "Some of my mistakes are being weaponized against me and also the entire movement, and that's truly disappointing to see us fall into that as well."
On Tuesday, Black Lives Matter released a tax filing that has drawn criticism.
According to the filing, Cullors spent millions on "consulting services" in 2021 and had other major expenditures for other services rendered, according to the Daily Mail.
The Daily Mail reports that BLM paid Cullors' baby daddy $970,000 to "produce live events" and offer up "creative services." The foundation also paid Cullors' brother, Paul Cullors, $840,000 for security services. The outlet learned of the spending via the organization's tax fillings.
Shalomyah Bowers, BLM's board secretary and former deputy executive director also received more than $2.1 million for his consulting firm, the Daily Mail reports. The funds were for operational support, including staffing, fundraising and other key services.
The Daily Mail notes that BLM leaders have tried to justify the expenses by saying hte foundation's protection couldn't be handled by police professionals who typically do security for such agencies because Black Lives Matter is known for protesting law enforcement.
Cullors has denied taking BLM money for personal matters. She did, however, admit mistakes were made.
"I'm a human being that has made mistakes that want to change, want to challenge those mistakes and want to learn from those mistakes," she said Monday. "And I think what's been hard is feeling like there isn't room and space for that."
The Daily Mail reports that Cullors reimbursed Black Lives Matter for a charter flight. She also paid the foundation $390 for her use of a 6,50-square-foot mansion. These questionable expenditures come after Cullors was under scrutiny for receiving $120,000 for "consulting fees."
Cullors has admitted that her sister, mother and brother all worked for BLM.
The tax filing, BLM's first public accounting of its finances, came via a 63-page Form 990, a filing required for organizations to remain tax-exempt. The filing shows that BLM had $42 million in net assets and an operating budget of about $4 million, the Daily Mail reports.