Child Support War Over: Lisa Marie Presley Reaches Settlement With Michael Lockwood To Avoid Messy Trial
Elvis’ only child Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood have reached a private settlement in their fight over child support — and the judge has called out their upcoming trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Lisa Marie and Michael had to appear for a court-ordered settlement conference. The couple was scheduled to face off in a December trial.
However, the trial has been called off after the parties informed the court they hashed out a deal that handled the majority of their issues.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, for over a year, Michael had been pleading for the court to order Lisa Marie to pay child support for their twins Harper and Finley.
Lisa Marie and Michael were married from 2006 until 2016. The couple signed a prenuptial agreement that prohibited Michael from receiving spousal support.
Elvis’ daughter had avoided being ordered to pay child support for years – due to her financial issues. Lisa Marie struggled to pay taxes and was drowning in debt until recently.
In the past, Lisa Marie said she had $10 million in tax debt and accused her ex-business manager of squandering her $100 million fortune. He denied the accusations and blamed her excessive spending as the reason for her troubles.
Michael ran back to court after he saw Lisa Marie’s financial situation had improved. He argued that she had more than enough money to pay him.
The struggling musician said his ex-wife pulled in around $238k a month from the Elvis estate or around $3 million a year. He believed his ex was paid $1 million for her memoir and made a substantial amount off the Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler.
Michael said Lisa Marie controlled a trust set up by her father worth $65 million.
"Presley has significant income for purposes of a child support calculation, due to continuing and recurring distributions Presley receives from her trust(s) and from the significant assets including her family business," his lawyer wrote. "Presley’s father was Elvis Presley, a world-famous entertainer and one of the most successful people in show business history. Presley is Elvis’ sole heir and as such is an owner of Graceland and interests in Elvis’ recordings, songs, merchandise rights, and life story rights."
Michael wrote in a declaration, “I am struggling to survive and for the past year subsisted on little more than unemployment compensation and emergency relief compensation from the government. During our marriage, [Lisa Marie] insisted that I refuse jobs with other artists and forced me to work exclusively with her as a musician.”
Last year, the judge ordered Lisa Marie to pay temporary monthly child support in the amount of $4,600. Lisa Marie was expected to be questioned during the December trial, which has now been taken off the court’s calendar.