Elvis’ Daughter Lisa Marie Presley $2 Million Tax Debt Revealed In Divorce Battle

Under taxes owed, she listed $1,011,239 to the IRS, another $505k to the State of California (for the years 2017 through 2019), and $625k for taxes to New York state (for the years 2015 through 2019). Back in 2018, Lisa Marie revealed she owed $10 million in back taxes and another $6 million to various creditors — which means her financial condition has greatly improved in the past 4 years.

She also listed $33,661 owed on her American Express and $150k owed in various debts. At the time of the filing, Lisa Marie also owed $200k to her lawyers, $2k to Maserati, $23k to Fidelity 401k, $1.38 million to Barclays Bank, and another $2 million to Elvis Presley Enterprises for advances she received.