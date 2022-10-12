'Zero Tolerance For Hate Speech': LeBron James CUTS Kanye West Episode Of His Show 'The Shop' Over Rapper's Recent Controversies

LeBron James decided not to air an episode of his HBO show The Shop that featured Kanye West after the rapper used his appearance on the program to “reiterate more hate speech,” RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In a surprising development to come as the 45-year-old rapper is already under scrutiny for a series of controversial actions over the past week, Kanye reportedly used his appearance on The Shop as an opportunity to double down on his recent anti-Semitic and hateful remarks.