'I Didn't Know Anything About It': President Joe Biden SHRUGS OFF Reports Federal Investigators Have Enough Evidence To Charge Hunter

“Well, first of all, I’m proud of my son. This is a kid who got, not a kid – he’s a grown man. He got hooked on – like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs. He’s overcome that. He’s established a new life,” President Biden told Tapper.

“I’m confident that he is – what he says and does are consistent with what happens. And for example, he wrote a book about his problems and was straightforward about it. I’m proud of him,” the president continued. “He came along and said, by the way, this thing about a gun – I didn’t know anything about it.”