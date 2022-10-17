Ex-Prez Donald Trump Believes Kanye West Needs ‘Help,’ Distancing Himself From One-Time Close Friend
Ex-Prez Donald Trump once boasted that Kanye West was a “friend of mine for a long time” but things have taken a turn after the rapper’s latest meltdown, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to Trump revealed that he was taken aback after watching Ye on Tucker Carlson.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the musician appeared on Fox News after being criticized for debuting a White Lives Matter shirt at his Paris Fashion Week Show.
During the sit-down, Ye ranted about various topics including his shirt. He told Carlson, “I said, ‘I thought the shirt was a funny shirt; I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.’ And I said, ‘Dad, why did you think it was funny?’ He said, ‘Just a Black man stating the obvious.’”
In regard to his friendship with Trump, Ye told Carlson he, “started to really feel this need to express myself on another level when Trump was running for office and I liked him.”
He said those close to him told him “that if I said I liked Trump that my career would be over, my life would be over.”
“They said stuff like people get killed for wearing a hat like that, they threatened my life,” West added. “They basically said I would be killed for wearing the hat.”
Ye also railed on Planned Parenthood and even continued with his antisemitism in unaired clips.
Sources close to Trump told Roling Stone said Ye’s statements are a bit too extreme even for him. The ex-Prez started making phone calls to friends after watching Ye on Carlson.
Trump has told his close aides that Ye is acting “crazy” and needs professional “help.”
The ex-Prez changing his tune on Ye comes after the rapper also attacked Jewish people on Twitter and Instagram writing he was going to go “death con 3” on the community.
Sources close to Trump revealed the one-term President doesn’t plan to speak publicly about Ye and has told his aides to not comment on the situation — believing it would only hurt him.
Trump — who rants about everything on his social media platform Truth Social — has not said a word about Ye’s episode.