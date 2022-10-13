Kanye West Goes Off About Being The ‘Richest Black Man In America’ While Leaving Best Friend Candace Owens' Party, Hours After Chase Bank Cuts Ties With Him
Kanye West continued to brush off criticism of him over his antisemitic remarks when questioned by a reporter as he left his best friend Candace Owens’ event, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ye, 45, was spotted leaving the premiere for Owens' new documentary about Black Lives Matter in Nashville. His appearance comes hours after it was revealed JP Morgan Chase has informed him they will no longer do business with him.
Chase informed Ye he had until the next of next month to figure out where to put his money. As he left the event, Ye talked to Page Six telling them, “Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic. I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank.”
He then told them he was the “richest black man in America.”
The letter from Chase read, “Dear Ye, We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (The Bank) has decided to end its banking relation with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ye walked the red carpet with Owens, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J. Kid Rock was also in attendance.
Sources told TMZ that Owens was the one who coordinated Ye and Ray J coming together in an attempt to harm Kardashian.
For the past couple of weeks, Ray J had been trashing Kardashian and her family claiming they have lied for years about the release of his sex tape with Kim.
Sources close to the situation said Ye and Owens have become increasingly close in the past couple of weeks — while friends grow concerned that he is in the middle of an episode.
Friends who were close to Ye believe he is not in the right head space and said anyone working with him now doesn’t have his best interests at hand. Many questioned Owens and her actions.
One source told TMZ, “Anyone taking money from him is taking advantage of him." The same source said about Owens, "She's gonna run him into the ground."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Owens leaked a voicemail that Kardashian allegedly left Ray J after their breakup. In the audio clip, Kardashian labeled Whitney Houston an “old hag” and berated Ray J for dating her.