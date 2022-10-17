Vladimir Putin's Advisor Says Freeing Imprisoned WNBA Star Brittney Griner Is 'Not The Main Issue' Russia Is 'Concerned About'

An advisor to Vladimir Putin revealed Brittney Griner’s release and return to the United States is not currently a top priority for Russia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Yury Ushakov, one of Putin’s top advisors and who previously served as Russia's ambassador to the United States for ten years from 1998 and 2008, also suggested President Joe Biden’s vow to free the 31-year-old imprisoned WNBA star is nothing more than PR stunt to help booster the upcoming midterm elections.