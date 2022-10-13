Imprisoned WNBA Star Brittney Griner's Russian Jail Conditions Revealed, Spends 23 Hours Per Day In Tiny Cell

“She is not yet absolutely convinced that America will be able to take her home,” Griner’s lawyer, who last spoke to his client on October 11, continued. “She is very worried about what the price of that will be, and she is afraid that she will have to serve the whole sentence here in Russia.”

Griner is set to remain in the pre-trial detention center until she files her appeal against the Russian court’s August guilty verdict. Boykov revealed his client is skeptical her verdict will be reversed, and Griner is more worried about the conditions she will face in the new prison following her appeal.