From Pandemic Planning To Roommate From Hell: Why Cynthia Bailey's Marriage To Mike Hill Was Doomed From The Start
Cynthia Bailey didn't find her forever love with husband #2, Mike Hill. On the heels of announcing their divorce after just two years of marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned the couple's relationship was doomed from the start with one obstacle after another before they even walked down the aisle.
Their first issue was planning their wedding during a pandemic.
"Cynthia is elated to be marrying the man of her dreams but faces plenty of obstacles when trying to plan a COVID-approved wedding," an insider revealed in 2020. Another problem before they said "I do" was the former Georgia peach's sister, who moved into Lake Bailey with the couple.
Sources revealed that Cynthia's sister put a strain on their romance, leaving the happy couple with "little alone time and many awkward moments for all." Another cringy outtake was when Cynthia compared Mike to her ex-husband, Peter Thomas.
Saying that she and Peter "definitely bumped heads a lot," the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave their romance the kiss of death when she claimed that if she can't make it with Mike, she was "meant to be single for the rest of my life."
RadarOnline.com told you that Cynthia and Mike were headed for Splitsville before they even confirmed the news. Our spies revealed they had been "separated for a while now" and their breakup was "amicable."
Hours later, the exes released a joint statement and announced the end of their short-lived marriage.
"LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways," Cynthia and Mike stated.
Despite the concerning video that circulated showing a female getting close to a ringless Mike, the duo made it clear that "no one is to blame" and they "remain good friends."
"We will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife," they continued. "Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers & well wishes!"
Cynthia and Mike tied the knot on Oct. 10, 2020, at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia. Monday would have marked their second wedding anniversary — but they signaled there was trouble in paradise when they both failed to acknowledge the date on social media.