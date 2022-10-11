Your tip
'RHOA' Alum Cynthia Bailey & Sports Anchor Husband Mike Hill Headed For Divorce After Secret Separation

Oct. 11 2022, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

It's a wrap for reality star Cynthia Bailey and her sports anchor husband, Mike Hill, sources exclusively confirmed to RadarOnline.com hours after split rumors.

Bailey and Hill reportedly already filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com learned, before what would have been their second wedding anniversary.

cynthia bailey and mike hill divorcing separated
The pair tied the knot on October 10, 2020, at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia, although recent hints on social media led fans to believe there was trouble in paradise.

Insiders claim the couple has been "separated for a while now" and their breakup is said to be "amicable."

The Jasmine Brand was the first to report on the duo parting ways.

"They really do love each other and it wasn't anything scandalous or anyone at fault … it just didn't work out," a source said.

The rumor mill recently went into overdrive after Hill appeared to be sans-wedding ring during a fun-filled game night. Meanwhile, others pointed out what seemed to be another telling split clue on social media.

"She is no longer Cynthia Bailey-Hill on Instagram," one eagle-eyed fan pointed out while others noticed they didn't post any loving tributes on their anniversary.

At this time, Hill and Bailey have yet to address the status of their relationship.

cynthia bailey and mike hill divorcing separated
Last October, the Bravo personality admitted that part of the reason she left RHOA was that she wanted to safeguard her union with Hill from the reality TV curse.

"After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I'm very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike," she told Page Six years after she and Thomas had finalized their divorce in 2017.

Bailey made the move in September 2021 following 11 seasons on the hit series.

cynthia bailey and mike hill divorcing separated
She also highlighted that Hill stood by her whether she wanted to stay or go, which she appreciated.

"Mike is supportive either way," Bailey said. "But I think he is very excited for me to be on television in other ways, something a little less drama-based."

