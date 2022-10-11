'RHOA' Alum Cynthia Bailey & Sports Anchor Husband Mike Hill Headed For Divorce After Secret Separation

The pair tied the knot on October 10, 2020, at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia, although recent hints on social media led fans to believe there was trouble in paradise.

Insiders claim the couple has been "separated for a while now" and their breakup is said to be "amicable."

The Jasmine Brand was the first to report on the duo parting ways.

"They really do love each other and it wasn't anything scandalous or anyone at fault … it just didn't work out," a source said.