Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Suffers Major Setback In Battle With Actress’ 20-Year-Old Son Homer Over $400k Estate
Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper was shut down in his attempt to become legal guardian their son Atlas, 13, weeks after the actress' death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier today, a hearing was held in Los Angeles Superior Court as Tupper’s battle with Heche’s oldest son Homer, 20, heats up.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Homer filed a petition to become the executor of the estate days after his mother was pulled off life support on August 11. The estate is worth an estimated $400k and is expected to bring in another $400k annually.
Heche left behind 2 sons: Homer who she shared with ex-Coleman Laffoon and Atlas. In his petition, Homer said his mother died with leaving behind a will.
He said the two beneficiaries of the estate should be him and his brother. However, days later, Tupper showed up to court and submitted an alleged will from 2011.
The will was an email Heche sent to Tupper at the time laying out who was entitled to her estate.
“FYI in case I die tomorrow and anyone asks,” the email started off.
“My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children. They will be divided equally among our children, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche-Tipper, and their portion given to each when they are the age of 25.”
“When the last child turns 25 any house or other properties owned may be sold and the money divided equally among our children,” the email read. “If all of my family, James Howard Tupper, Atlas Heche Tupper, and Homer Heche Laffoon die together my assets will go to Elliot Bergman, my nephew, to be divided among my nieces and nephews equally.”
Homer argued the will was not valid because his mother did not sign it. His lawyer also revealed Heche had a tendency to send emails to close associates when she was “faced with uncertainty.” Homer said his mom sent a similar email to her bookkeeper in 2020 after contracting COVID.
This week, Tupper filed to become the legal guardian of Atlas which would have helped him in the battle. However, during the hearing, the judge denied the request.
Further, the judge said that he would “probably” grant Homer’s petition to become executor of the estate. Daily Mail reported that Tupper become visibly upset in court after hearing the judge.
The judge then scolded Tupper telling him, "Don't you shake your head at me – and take your hands out of your pockets!"