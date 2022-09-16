'In Case I Die Tomorrow': Anne Heche Declares Ex James Tupper Executor Of Her Estate In Unearthed Email As He Fights With Her Eldest Son, 20, For Control

"FYI in case I die tomorrow and anyone asks," Heche's email read. "My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children."

"They will be divided equally among our children, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche-Tupper, and their portion given to each when they are the age of 25," the email continued. "When the last child turns 25, any house or other properties owned may be sold and the money divided equally among our children."

She ended it, "May this go into my records as my word until further papers are drawn up."