Anne Heche’s Oldest Son Accuses His Late Mom’s Ex James Tupper Of Attempting To Manipulate His Half-Brother
Anne Heche’s oldest son has revealed the weeks following his mother’s death have been chaotic with the estate being put on notice of a pending legal action over that car crash that took her life and issues with his half-brother’s father, RadarOnline.com has learned
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Heche’s 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon has gone back to court as part of his attempt to become administrator of the actress’ estate.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Laffoon filed court documents in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The actress had Laffoon with her ex-Coley. Her youngest son 13-year-old Atlas was born with her ex-James Tupper.
Laffoon said his mother died without a will. He wanted both him and his brother to be listed as the sole heirs.
"The Estate consists of two (2) intestate heirs—Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper," the filing read. "Homer Heche Laffoon is an adult and the proposed Administrator. Atlas Heche Tupper is a minor."
In his new filing, first obtained by The Blast, Laffoon said due to his mom’s fatal accident — where she crashed into a home — “there are pending claims against her that require immediate attention."
He said his lawyer received “correspondence from the law firm representing the subrogation claimant informing the representative of (Heche) that a destructive scene and evidence examination of the subject property would take place on September 16, 2022, and that this was the Estate’s opportunity to inspect the scene and remaining evidence, including any liability insurance carriers for her and expert investigators.”
Laffoon’s lawyer has been in talks with the lawyer for the other party.
In the filing, Laffoon also revealed his mother had written a book before her death and they were planning on moving forward with the release.
His attorney wrote, “I have been made aware that [Heche] entered into a publishing agreement prior to passing regarding a book she wrote.”
They added, “it is anticipated that the estate will need to monitor and coordinate the interests of the estate as the book is brought to market, including prior to the appointment of an administrator with general powers.”
Then, Laffoon’s attorney dropped a bombshell. He said Laffoon has been having trouble contacting his 13-year-old brother Atlas because of his father controlling his phone.
“[Laffoon] has informed me that James is using Atlas’ phone to pressure and attempt to manipulate [Homer]. James has also left voicemails in a similar tone. Homer is anxious to have a free flow of information with Atlas, but James’ style is not productive.”
A judge has yet to sign off on Laffoon becoming an administrator.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Heche died on August 11, 2022, days after she was rushed to the hospital following a fiery car crash.
Heche first drove her car into an apartment building. Bystanders attempted to get Heche out of the car but she sped off and drove into a home.
A fire erupted and Heche was stuck inside the car for 40 minutes. The actress’ cause of death was listed as “smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.”
Law enforcement believed Heche was intoxicated at the time of the crash. The LAPD obtained blood samples which showed the actress had cocaine in her system.
“After six days of unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” Laffoon said following Heche’s death. “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.