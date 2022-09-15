Anne Heche’s Oldest Son Accuses His Late Mom’s Ex James Tupper Of Attempting To Manipulate His Half-Brother

They added, “it is anticipated that the estate will need to monitor and coordinate the interests of the estate as the book is brought to market, including prior to the appointment of an administrator with general powers.”

Then, Laffoon’s attorney dropped a bombshell. He said Laffoon has been having trouble contacting his 13-year-old brother Atlas because of his father controlling his phone.

“[Laffoon] has informed me that James is using Atlas’ phone to pressure and attempt to manipulate [Homer]. James has also left voicemails in a similar tone. Homer is anxious to have a free flow of information with Atlas, but James’ style is not productive.”

A judge has yet to sign off on Laffoon becoming an administrator.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Heche died on August 11, 2022, days after she was rushed to the hospital following a fiery car crash.

Heche first drove her car into an apartment building. Bystanders attempted to get Heche out of the car but she sped off and drove into a home.

A fire erupted and Heche was stuck inside the car for 40 minutes. The actress’ cause of death was listed as “smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.”

Law enforcement believed Heche was intoxicated at the time of the crash. The LAPD obtained blood samples which showed the actress had cocaine in her system.

“After six days of unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” Laffoon said following Heche’s death. “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.