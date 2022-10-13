Going Once, Going Twice! David Bowie's Spacesuit Among $1 MILLION Worth Of Music Memorabilia Up For Grabs In Auction

Potential buyers can fawn over the memorabilia from rock band Oasis, including Noel Gallagher's Custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine Guitar with an estimated worth of anywhere from $347,095 to $578,492.

Plus, there are screen-and-photo-matched acoustic guitars played by Gallagher in the iconic Wonderwall music video going for up to $289,246.

Beatles fans can also score Abbey Road Altec 605A Studio Monitors used by the legends. The starting range is nearly $70,000, RadarOnline.com can confirm.