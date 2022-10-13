Taking The Stand? Leonardo DiCaprio Dragged Into Pras Michel's Legal Battle Again As Fugees Star Faces Money Laundering Charges
Leonardo DiCaprio has been dragged into Pras Michel's legal battle yet again as the Fugees hitmaker faces federal money laundering charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Don't Look Up star is one of 72 individuals named as potential witnesses for the government, according to a filing on Sunday that was obtained by RadarOnline.com.
DiCaprio is not the only notable name on the list, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Others include Trump staffers such as former chief of staff John Kelly, former deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, and former national security advisor H.R. McMaster.
Politico's Playbook was first to report the news.
Michel stands accused of partaking in a multi-billion-dollar money laundering scheme.
He allegedly received between $8 million to $40 million for his role in helping Jho Low embezzle funds from the Malaysian government.
The Oscar-winning performer has been considered a witness to an alleged conspiracy that used proceeds from the 1MDB fund to finance his movie The Wolf of Wall Street.
DiCaprio, 47, previously testified in 2019 as a witness to the scheme that came to involve the 2013 blockbuster film.
That same year, Michel pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy and falsifying records stemming from the rapper's alleged role in the scheme.
After first hearing about the reports three years ago, CNN reported that DiCaprio immediately reached out to the Department of Justice to assist in the investigation.
A spokesman for the actor said at the time that they were diligently looking into the claims "to determine whether he or his foundation, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, ever received any gifts or charitable donations directly or indirectly related to these parties, and if so, to return those gifts or donations as soon as possible."
"Both Mr. DiCaprio and LDF continue to be entirely supportive of all efforts to assure that justice is done in this matter," the spokesperson continued. "Mr. DiCaprio is grateful for the lead and instruction of the government on how to accomplish this."
The trial is set to kick off in Washington D.C. on November 4.