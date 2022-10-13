Taking The Stand? Leonardo DiCaprio Dragged Into Pras Michel's Legal Battle Again As Fugees Star Faces Money Laundering Charges

DiCaprio is not the only notable name on the list, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Others include Trump staffers such as former chief of staff John Kelly, former deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, and former national security advisor H.R. McMaster.

Politico's Playbook was first to report the news.

Michel stands accused of partaking in a multi-billion-dollar money laundering scheme.

He allegedly received between $8 million to $40 million for his role in helping Jho Low embezzle funds from the Malaysian government.

The Oscar-winning performer has been considered a witness to an alleged conspiracy that used proceeds from the 1MDB fund to finance his movie The Wolf of Wall Street.