Tom Brady Mocked On Social Media After Yelling At Teammates As Marriage To Gisele Bündchen Continues To Crumble

“You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses and to deal with them with a great support system and understanding and having some introspectiveness in your life where you can look at yourself and say, where do I need to commit my time and energy to?” he explained on his podcast, although he omitted any mention of his wife and family.

“And it's life,” he added. “And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that's what we're all trying to do. We're trying to do it the best way we can.”