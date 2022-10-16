President Joe Biden Sparks Mixed Opinions After Boasting The U.S. Economy Is 'Strong' While Enjoying An Ice Cream Cone

The reporter asked him if he was worried about the the U.S. dollar, to which he replied, "I'm not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I'm concerned about the rest of the world. Our economy is strong as hell."

"Inflation is worldwide. It’s worse off than it is in the United States," he continued. "So the problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries not so much ours."

Last month, the annual U.S. inflation rate was at 8.3%, and in September the number remained fairly steady, only dipping slightly to 8.2%.