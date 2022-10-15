Joe Biden Stuns Teenage Girl By Giving Her Awkward Piece Of Dating Advice
President Joe Biden may have gotten a little too personal with a young woman — who appeared to be a teenager — while attending an event at Irvine Valley College on Friday, October 15.
Following his speech, Biden was seen posing for photos with the girl along with several other people. In a short clip shared to Twitter by reporter Kalen D’Almeida, the 79-year-old puts his hand on her shoulder before giving her a piece of dating advice.
"Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30," he could be heard telling her in the video clip. The girl seemed surprised by his remark and laughed as she replied, "Okay. I’ll keep that in mind."
Biden repeated the sentiment a second time when an unidentified person in the crowd asked him what he had said.
Biden critics flooded the comment section of D'Almeida's tweet, accusing the politician of acting inappropriately, with one user saying the interaction made their "skin crawl."
Another wrote, "Since he very frequently does stuff like this when he knows cameras are around, just think how he must behave when there aren't any cameras around."
This isn't the first time Biden has offered up similar bits of advice. Back in March, the President said nearly the exact same words to a group of third graders while visiting a a Philadelphia elementary school.
"I want you girls to remember, no serious guys 'til you're 30," he joked at the time.
This comes days after Biden seemingly shrugged off the possibility that his embattled son Hunter could be charged with several crimes following a four year investigation. As Radar previously reported, federal agents are rumored to be gearing up to charge the First Son with tax related crimes as well as the illegal purchase of a handgun, but Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper he doesn't believe his son has done anything wrong.
“Well, first of all, I’m proud of my son. This is a kid who got, not a kid – he’s a grown man. He got hooked on – like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs. He’s overcome that. He’s established a new life,” President Biden explained.
“I’m confident that he is – what he says and does are consistent with what happens," he continued. "And for example, he wrote a book about his problems and was straightforward about it. I’m proud of him. He came along and said, by the way, this thing about a gun – I didn’t know anything about it.”