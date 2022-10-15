Joe Biden Stuns Teenage Girl By Giving Her Awkward Piece Of Dating Advice

This comes days after Biden seemingly shrugged off the possibility that his embattled son Hunter could be charged with several crimes following a four year investigation. As Radar previously reported, federal agents are rumored to be gearing up to charge the First Son with tax related crimes as well as the illegal purchase of a handgun, but Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper he doesn't believe his son has done anything wrong.

“Well, first of all, I’m proud of my son. This is a kid who got, not a kid – he’s a grown man. He got hooked on – like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs. He’s overcome that. He’s established a new life,” President Biden explained.

“I’m confident that he is – what he says and does are consistent with what happens," he continued. "And for example, he wrote a book about his problems and was straightforward about it. I’m proud of him. He came along and said, by the way, this thing about a gun – I didn’t know anything about it.”