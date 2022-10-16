Prince Andrew Spotted With Sarah Ferguson Hours After Ghislaine Maxwell Claimed She Felt 'So Bad For Him' During Virginia Giuffre Scandal
Prince Andrew was spotted looking pale and disheartened while driving through Windsor with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, mere hours after his rumored former lover Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that she still "cares" for him.
The convicted sex trafficker spoke out about their relationship as well as Andrew's high profile legal battle with Virginia Giuffre from Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida, where she was transferred after being sentenced to 20 years behind bars.
Virginia, 39, filed a civil suit against the embattled royal after accusing Ghislaine and Jeffrey Epstein of trafficking her and later forcing her to have sex with Andrew when she was 17-years-old. The Duke of York reached a settlement with Virginia earlier this year.
Confirming she had been following the headline-making news story, Ghislaine lamented the 62-year-old is "paying such a price" for his association with the late financier, before blaming "cancel culture" for ruining her friends' lives.
"I care about him, and I feel so bad for him," she admitted. "There are many people who have been impacted by this story who have been cancelled, some friends of mine who never even met Epstein lost their jobs. People who literally had nothing to do with him whatsoever have been cancelled."
"So I think for all those people, including some of them who never met him, it's been a very heavy price that has been paid due to the cancel culture," she continued. "So, you know, from that perspective, I think it's been very difficult for a lot of people."
Ghislaine also admitted she understood that her friendship with Andrew "could not survive" her sex trafficking conviction, noting she doesn't have any expectations that they will ever regain their former closeness.
"People who I have been friends with – and very close friends with – whoever they may be, well, I can't think about what they will want to do or not do," she added. "I can only control what I do."