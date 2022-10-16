Prince Andrew Spotted With Sarah Ferguson Hours After Ghislaine Maxwell Claimed She Felt 'So Bad For Him' During Virginia Giuffre Scandal

Prince Andrew was spotted looking pale and disheartened while driving through Windsor with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, mere hours after his rumored former lover Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that she still "cares" for him.

The convicted sex trafficker spoke out about their relationship as well as Andrew's high profile legal battle with Virginia Giuffre from Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida, where she was transferred after being sentenced to 20 years behind bars.