Ghislaine Maxwell Compares Her Experiences While On Suicide Watch To 'Concentration Camps'
Ghislaine Maxwell has opened up on her allegedly harrowing experiences at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC), explaining she feels much safer since being transferred from the New York jail to Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida.
Last December, Maxwell was found guilty of conspiring with former lover Jeffrey Epstein to abuse a number of teenager girls and was later sentenced to serve 20 years behind bars, which she is expected to spend FCI Tallahassee.
"As you are aware, there was a woman who made a threat, said she had a plan to murder me as I was sleeping," Maxwell said in a recent interview. "But everybody here so far has been extremely professional, and I have not experienced any of the gross violations of my rights that I experienced at MDC."
She added that she no longer feels "unsafe" and she is "perfectly able to live and work here" following the alleged horrors the convicted sex trafficker seemingly endured at her previous location.
Among allegations of abuse from fellow inmates and mistreatment by "creepy" prison guards, Maxwell claimed she was particularly upset by being put on suicide watch for two weeks during her stay at MDC.
"I do not possess a single suicidal bone in my body. I have never been suicidal. I’ve never contemplated it," she insisted. "And I am very adamant on who I am and I’m very excited and look forward to my appeal."
The disgraced socialite added she believes she was put on watch as a "punishment" for filing complaints against authorities who allegedly "broke the rules and harmed me physically."
She described the treatment that followed as a type that "strips you of any remaining shred of dignity that you have," further noting that she had no clothing other than a "suicide smock" with Velcro straps.
Added Maxwell, "And you were in a room of sub-zero temperatures, so you literally are freezing, with neon lights like you see on TV and in concentration camps."
The 60-year-old also shared that while on suicide watch, inmates are not allowed access to showers and claimed she was only given two sheets of toilet paper when she needed to use the restroom.
"And you’re left in a room like that with no… there’s nothing to do," she continued. "And I had two cameras on me all the time."