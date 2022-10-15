Ghislaine Maxwell Compares Her Experiences While On Suicide Watch To 'Concentration Camps'

Ghislaine Maxwell has opened up on her allegedly harrowing experiences at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC), explaining she feels much safer since being transferred from the New York jail to Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida.

Last December, Maxwell was found guilty of conspiring with former lover Jeffrey Epstein to abuse a number of teenager girls and was later sentenced to serve 20 years behind bars, which she is expected to spend FCI Tallahassee.