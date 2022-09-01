Sex Creep Ghislaine Maxwell Angers Inmates After Landing Cushy Job In New Prison
Ghislaine Maxwell isn't making pals in prison. Radar has learned the convicted sex pest has angered her fellow prisoners after taking an easy and relaxed job in the Florida facility's legal library just weeks after her arrival.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Maxwell, 60, was moved to FCI Tallahassee in July, where she will serve her 20-year sentence after being found guilty of recruiting and grooming underage girls for her ex-lover, late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and his rich friends.
While other jailbirds are doing the dirty work like cleaning toilets, making food, and folding laundry, this website can confirm that Maxwell is living out her own Shawshank Redemption.
"Many of the girls were pissed at how she swanned in and was given such a plum job," one inmate spilled.
"There are girls inside who have washed thousands of floors, peeled thousands of vegetables, done all manner of things, including keeping their noses clean, hoping for such a gig," the source continued. "Yet Ghislaine is gifted it."
The insider told The Mirror: "She is highly intelligent. The IQ of most of in there, you can imagine, is low, but all the girls know you have to earn the right for such a job."
It's unclear how much Maxwell's library gig pays, but as RadarOnline.com revealed, the women who scrub toilets or wash dishes at the prison make anywhere from 15 to 27 cents per hour for the grueling task.
The convicted trafficker will have to work double time if she wants to buy her commissionary items.
RadarOnline.com obtained a copy of the goods offered at Maxwell's prison. As we reported, the former socialite-turned-prisoner has access to brand-name cosmetics, beauty supplies, and underwear — but everything has a price.
Fun fact: the low-security facility even caters to Maxwell's vegan lifestyle, offering milk alternatives and food to fit her needs.