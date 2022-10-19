'Nobody's Tougher Than Me!' Ex-President Trump Drops F-Bombs & Boasts Of Advanced Weapons In Newly Exposed Audio
Former president Donald Trump could be heard dropping F-bombs and bragging about America's advanced weapons in newly exposed audio, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The explosive audio aired this week on Anderson Cooper 360.
Before playing the tape, Cooper shared the backstory on how it came into his possession.
From 2016 to 2020, he explained that journalist Bob Woodward taped his conversations with #45, some of which went into his second-best seller on the subject, Rage.
All 20 of these conversations will be released later this month as an audio book titled the Trump Tapes, which span eight hours.
Cooper said the tapes obtained by CNN revealed "how completely intertwined the personal and presidential world for [Trump] and probably still are."
As the audio aired, Trump could be heard boasting about the progress he made as commander-in-chief.
"I have built a weapons system that nobody has ever had in this country before. We have stuff you haven't even seen or ever heard about," he told Woodward. "We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before."
Trump also suggested the perks of getting along with Russia, saying it's "a good thing, not a bad thing." He pointed out that Russia has "1,332 nuclear f---ing warheads" before discussing his relationships with other leaders.
"It's funny, the relationships I have, the tougher and meaner they are, the better I get along with them. You know? Explain that to me someday, OK," Trump said.
"But maybe it's not a bad thing. The easy ones are the ones I maybe don't like as much or don’t get along with as much," he continued.
Trump also boasted of his relaxed approach under stress.
"Nobody's tougher than me. You asked me about impeachment. I'm under impeachment, and you said, you know, you just act like you won the f---ing race," he said in the audio. "Nixon was in a corner with his thumb in his mouth. Bill Clinton took it very, very hard. I just do things, OK?"
The audio comes shortly after the special master reviewing materials seized by the F.B.I. from Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound raid in Florida voiced skepticism about claims made by his lawyers that certain documents were privileged and could be withheld from the investigation.
RadarOnline.com was first to report that Trump's legal team was asking the court to appoint a third-party attorney, also known as a "special master," to oversee the review of evidence that was gathered.