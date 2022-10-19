Vladimir Putin's Forces Marching Into Combat With 'No Shoes, No Clothes and No Guns' As War In Ukraine Intensifies
Vladimir Putin's soldiers are severely underprepared 8 months into waging war on Ukraine. Russian forces have been seen going into battle without shoes, clothes, or weapons, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Witnesses claim Putin's men are marching into the fight for their lives without "guns, clothes or shoes." Another observer said most of the soldiers appear drunk.
"No machine guns, nothing, no clothes, no shoes. Half of them are hungover, old, at risk, the ambulance should be on duty," another source spilled.
William Alberque, who's a Russian armed force specialist, told The Daily Star: "They are giving them, at best, basics and, at worst, nothing and throwing them into combat, which suggests that these guys are just literally cannon fodder."
Putin has copped backlash, most recently after he was accused of ordering "mobilization teams” to hunt down and kidnap Russian men from the street to fight in the ongoing war.
The move comes amid reports that Putin “misled” the public about his plan to mobilize 300,000 more soldiers in Ukraine.
"Putin lied about the completion of the ‘partial’ mobilization within the next two weeks,” General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel, reported earlier this week.
Others warned that throwing untrained men on the front lines would only result in more deaths.
"The result of the mobilisation is that untrained guys are thrown onto the front line. Chelyabinsk, Yekaterinburg, Moscow – zinc coffins are already coming," pro-war military blogger Anastasia Kashevarova stated. "You told us that there would be training, that they would not be sent to the front line in a week. Were you lying again?"
Despite catching heat, it appears that Putin won't stop mobilizing troops — and he doesn't care if they die.
“There is a personal order from Putin to mobilize one million people by 1 March 2023," General SVR claimed. “The president is not particularly concerned about the number of losses, the main thing for him is not to lose.”