ABC News Employee Goes Missing After Secret FBI Raid
A former employee at ABC News has reportedly been missing for six months after the FBI mysteriously and abruptly raided his home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
James Gordon Meek, who previously served as the news network’s investigative producer, has been missing since April when the FBI raided his apartment in Arlington, Virginia.
Meek reportedly left his position at ABC News “abruptly,” backed out of a book he was previously writing about President Joe Biden’s August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan and has kept a “low profile” ever since the raid six months ago.
“He resigned very abruptly and hasn’t worked for us for months,” a spokesperson for the network told Daily Mail when asked about the 52-year-old investigative journalist’s disappearance.
According to Rolling Stone, who first reported on the FBI’s raid and the former ABC News employee’s subsequent disappearance, Meek was purportedly suspected of possessing classified documents on his personal computer.
Eugene Gorokhov, Meek’s lawyer, recently revealed he “knew nothing” about any alleged classified documents in his client’s possession. Gorokhov also argued that any documents in Meek’s possession should be within the scope of his career as an investigative journalist.
“Mr. Meek is unaware of what allegations anonymous sources are making about his possession of classified documents,” his lawyer said. “If such documents exist, as claimed, this would be within the scope of Mr. Meek’s long career as an investigative journalist covering government wrongdoing.”
“Press inquiries on this issue are troubling for a different reason: they appear to be based on statements from a source inside the government,” Gorokhov added. “It is highly inappropriate, and illegal, for individuals in the government to leak information about an ongoing investigation.”
Meek’s neighbor, who witnessed the raid on his Arlington apartment, told Rolling Stone the entire operation only lasted ten minutes. A large, armored vehicle, accompanied by county patrol cars, reportedly pulled up to the apartment building before quickly departing shortly after.
“They didn’t stick around. They took off pretty quickly and headed west on Columbia Pike towards Fairfax County,” Meek’s neighbor, John Antonelli, said. “Most people seeing that green vehicle would think it’s some kind of tank. But I knew it was the Lenco BearCat.”
“That vehicle is designed to be jumped out of so they can do a raid in that kind of time,” the neighbor added. “It can return fire if they’re being fired upon.”
Meek worked for ABC News for nine years before his abrupt resignation earlier this year.