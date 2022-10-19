Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives

Country Superstar Jason Aldean Pulled Into Wife Brittany’s War With Maren Morris

jason pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 19 2022, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean haven’t made peace — and insiders spilled that their singer spouses Ryan Hurd and Jason Aldean, are getting pulled into the women’s war of words, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Maren and Brittany are still at each other’s throats and Ryan and Jason are getting protective of their wives — and not in a good way,” spilled an insider.

Article continues below advertisement
marenmorris
Source: mega

Brittany, 34, caused a stir in August when she made remarks on Instagram that many considered transphobic.

Jason’s wife said she was happy with her parents for “not changing her gender when she went through her “tomboy” phase.”

Article continues below advertisement
jason brittany
Source: mega

Critics accused the former NBA cheerleader of being insensitive to the trans community. Maren said, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human.”

Brittany later bashed gender reassignment surgery as “genital mutilation” and sat down for a one-on-one with Tucker Carlson.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a source, pals fear that Ryan, 35, and Jason, 45, may “put up their dukes” over the matter. A source added, “People around them are working frantically to keep these hotheads away from each other at restaurants, red carpets, recording studios — anywhere they might chance to meet.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, weeks after the Instagram blowup, Maren told the L.A. Times that she doesn’t want to attend the County Music Awards.

maren

She said, “Honestly, I haven’t decided if I’m gonna go. I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

When asked if it made her sad, the singer said, “I think I was more sad going last year. Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin. I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”

Earlier this week, Aldean fans booed Morris' name after he mentioned it on stage.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.