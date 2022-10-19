Country Superstar Jason Aldean Pulled Into Wife Brittany’s War With Maren Morris
Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean haven’t made peace — and insiders spilled that their singer spouses Ryan Hurd and Jason Aldean, are getting pulled into the women’s war of words, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Maren and Brittany are still at each other’s throats and Ryan and Jason are getting protective of their wives — and not in a good way,” spilled an insider.
Brittany, 34, caused a stir in August when she made remarks on Instagram that many considered transphobic.
Jason’s wife said she was happy with her parents for “not changing her gender when she went through her “tomboy” phase.”
Critics accused the former NBA cheerleader of being insensitive to the trans community. Maren said, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human.”
Brittany later bashed gender reassignment surgery as “genital mutilation” and sat down for a one-on-one with Tucker Carlson.
According to a source, pals fear that Ryan, 35, and Jason, 45, may “put up their dukes” over the matter. A source added, “People around them are working frantically to keep these hotheads away from each other at restaurants, red carpets, recording studios — anywhere they might chance to meet.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, weeks after the Instagram blowup, Maren told the L.A. Times that she doesn’t want to attend the County Music Awards.
She said, “Honestly, I haven’t decided if I’m gonna go. I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”
When asked if it made her sad, the singer said, “I think I was more sad going last year. Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin. I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”
Earlier this week, Aldean fans booed Morris' name after he mentioned it on stage.