'He's A Joke': Herschel Walker 'Racially Abused' During Tense Campaign Rally In Atlanta

“This is all a stunt. He's nothing but a house n-----,” the unidentified man yelled, according to Daily Mail. “He's a joke. He tap dances, and he's a house n-----.”

When a number of journalists reporting on the rally confronted the anti-Walker protestor, the man “refused to confirm or deny” hurling racial slurs.

“Ask him what he called him,” two other men who witnessed the racial abuse told the reporters. “Ask him what he called him.”