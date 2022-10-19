Michigan Man Accused Of Trying To Get Fellow Inmate To Kill His Ex-Girlfriend: Police
A Michigan man who was already in prison is facing a new charge after he allegedly offered to pay another inmate's bail in exchange for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Radar has learned.
Caleb Beesley, 26, of Gaylord, who was already in prison on an unrelated charge, is accused of a murder-for-hire plot after the other inmate told police about his plans, according to officials at the Charlevoix County Jail.
Beesley was arraigned on Oct. 18 in the 90th District Court in Charlevoix County on one count of homicide solicitation for murder. He was not offered bond.
According to Michigan State Police, an investigation was opened against Beesley for an alleged felonious assault and false imprisonment investigation. "Beesley began a relationship with a woman in April 2021 and allegedly brutally assaulted her for over a year, in several different states, as they traveled together," MSP stated. "She had been hospitalized because of the attacks."
The new charges were filed hours before getting out on the other charges, police say. "Hours before being released, the Charlevoix County Prosecutor authorized additional charges against Beesley for the new allegations," MSP stated.
Police say Beesley's plot began after he was notified of the felonious assault and false imprisonment charges. "Upon being informed of the new charges, Beesley devised a plan to kill his ex-girlfriend," MSP stated. "Beesley offered to pay another inmate’s bond, provide him additional funds, and gifts in exchange for the murder."
Beesley had been released on a tether before the other inmate informed prison officials of his alleged plan. Police found that the GPS tether had been defective, and they were not sure of his location. They eventually found him with his new girlfriend in Traverse City, where he was arrested, according to WPBN.