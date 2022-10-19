Ex-'RHOC' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Files For Divorce From Sean, Asks For Physical Custody Of Kids
It's over for Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband of two decades, Sean Burke. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star filed for divorce on Monday, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the documents filed in Orange County, Braunwyn is asking for physical custody of their minor children, with Sean getting visitation. They share 7 kids total with 5 being minors. Bella, 22, and Rowan, 20, are already adults so custody of them won't be an issue.
While Braunwyn is asking the court to grant her physical custody, she wants to share legal custody of Jacob, 17, twins Caden and Curren, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4, with her ex.
When it comes to money, Braunwyn is requesting spousal support and a division of personal property. She also wants Sean to fork over money for her attorney's fees.
After filing for divorce, Braunwyn addressed her decision to end their marriage.
"Those who have followed our story probably aren't surprised to find out how difficult attempting to create a 'modern family' is," Braunwyn, 44, told People, who first broke the news. "For the protection, integrity and love for my children, that's all I will share as I navigate this new chapter."
"I will always have so much love for the family we created that will continue to flourish and thrive."
Her move to pull the plug on their marriage comes nearly two years after she came out as a lesbian. Despite dating other females after coming out about her sexuality, Braunwyn and Sean remained together, labeling their status a "trial separation."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Braunwyn and Sean said they were taking a break in July 2021 after she was fired from RHOC.
“We really want to do what’s best for us — we are family, we’ve been together for 26 years,” Braunwyn explained at the time. “That’s a lot and that’s something we don’t want to minimize — we want to honor that. I think having some space right now will give us some clarity.”
While Braunwyn claimed they weren't closing the chapter on their life together for good, it appears that's changed.