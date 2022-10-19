Ex-'RHOC' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Files For Divorce From Sean, Asks For Physical Custody Of Kids

According to the documents filed in Orange County, Braunwyn is asking for physical custody of their minor children, with Sean getting visitation. They share 7 kids total with 5 being minors. Bella, 22, and Rowan, 20, are already adults so custody of them won't be an issue.

While Braunwyn is asking the court to grant her physical custody, she wants to share legal custody of Jacob, 17, twins Caden and Curren, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4, with her ex.