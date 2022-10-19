'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah's Reunion Appearance Hangs In Jeopardy Following Guilty Plea
Jen Shah's future on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City isn't the only thing in jeopardy. RadarOnline.com has learned that her appearance on the season three reunion also hangs in limbo after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
Over the weekend, Andy Cohen made headlines when the Bravo exec insinuated she would no longer be a housewife after she admitted her part in what federal prosecutors have labeled a massive telemarketing scheme aimed at seniors.
“Once we wrapped she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there," Cohen told the audience at BravoCon in New York City.
However, that contradicts what RadarOnline.com was told in July after Shah changed her plea.
Sources told this outlet that cameras were rolling to catch Shah's change of heart and she was "still filming" the season, adding "no future decisions have been made at this time."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Shah pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after fiercely denying any involvement in the nationwide telemarketing scheme following her arrest last year.
The RHOSLC star also agreed to pay $9 million in restitution and forfeit $6 million on assets already seized. Since Shah decided to cooperate, federal prosecutors have dropped one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
She faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted. Shah's sentencing was recently moved to December. Bravo is allegedly waiting on Shah’s sentencing to make their decision about her reunion appearance, reported Deadline on Tuesday.
As this outlet pointed out, Cohen's comments about Shah's RHOSLC future have caused major backlash, with fans calling out the network's hypocrisy.
Several Real Housewives stars have been arrested, accused of crimes, or convicted in the past, and their legal issues never affected their jobs at Bravo.
Teresa Giudice pled guilty to several counts of loan and bankruptcy fraud. She was sentenced to 15 months in prison. After serving jail time over her conviction, Bravo eagerly welcomed her back to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
The network also made Erika Jayne's legal woes the storyline of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last season after her husband Thomas Girardi was accused of stealing millions in settlement money from orphans and widows. The double standard has not gone unnoticed by fans or Shah.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.