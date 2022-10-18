'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah TRASHES Andy Cohen After Bravo Boss Teases She's No Longer With Network After Guilty Plea
Jen Shah came for Andy Cohen after the Bravo daddy insinuated she's no longer a member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast after pleading guilty to wire fraud. In fact, she believes it's a double standard and she's dragging Real Housewives of New Jersey star-turned-convicted criminal Teresa Giudice into the mess, RadarOnline.com can report.
Hours after Cohen addressed why Shah wasn't on her franchise panel at BravoCon on Sunday, she hit back at him on Twitter by agreeing with a fan who claimed he was making an example out of her because of the color of her skin.
"Once we wrapped [Season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there," Cohen told the room full of fans after one of them asked why Shah wasn't at the three-day convention.
He added that he hoped "to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her."
Shah hasn't even gone on trial yet. Interestingly enough, Giudice went to prison after being found guilty of fraud charges while she was on RHONJ. Despite serving jail time and her conviction, Bravo eagerly welcomed her back to the franchise — something Shah took note of.
When one fan pointed out the hypocrisy, Shah couldn't wait to jump on the bandwagon.
"Andy announced that @TheRealJenShah no longer works for bravo but teresa and her ex-husband literally got a spin-off when they did a crime," the fan tweeted, adding, "at what point do we stop letting the double standards for poc go on?"
The person also hashtagged "white privilege."
The RHOSLC star didn't say much — but she made it clear that she agreed.
"That’s a great question…" Shah responded.
