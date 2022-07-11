Your tip
'RHOSLC' Cameras Rolling As Jen Shah Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud, 'Too Early' To Discuss Star's Bravo Fate

rhoslc jen shah season still filming guilty plea main
Source: Bravo
Jul. 11 2022, Published 6:47 p.m. ET

Bravo fans will get to watch Jen Shah's decision to plead guilty to wire fraud charges unfold. Radar is told production cameras are still rolling on season three of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Shah is "still filming" the season, a source told RadarOnline.com on Monday after she admitted her part in what federal prosecutors have labeled a massive telemarketing scheme aimed at seniors. There's still plenty of time for cameras to catch behind-the-scenes footage of Shah's surprising change of heart.

Our source said season three of RHOSLC won't air until late summer or early fall.

rhoslc jen shah season still filming guilty plea
Source: Bravo
When it comes to Shah's fate on the show now that she's changed her plea, RadarOnline.com is told that "no future decisions have been made at this time."

Another source added, "It is way too early to talk about next season."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Shah pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after fiercely denying any involvement in the nationwide telemarketing scheme since her arrest last year.

The RHOSLC star also agreed to pay $9 million in restitution and forfeit $6 million on assets already seized. Since Shah decided to cooperate, federal prosecutors have dropped one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

rhoslc jen shah season still filming guilty plea
Source: Bravo

"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line," her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told us in a statement. "She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."

Shah faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted.

The decision to change her plea comes just one week before her trial was set to begin on July 18.

rhoslc jen shah season still filming guilty plea
Source: BGra
Shah has worked tirelessly around the clock to get the charges dismissed, especially after her assistant, Stuart Smith, plead guilty.

The RHOSLC star won't have to wait long to learn if she'll be trading in her fur coats for an orange jumpsuit. Shah's sentencing will go down on November 28.

