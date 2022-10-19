Dr. Phil, CBS Demand $400k From 20-Year-Old Who Sued Over Alleged Assault At Utah Ranch

Dr. Phil McGraw and CBS want a 20-year-old woman who sued them over an alleged assault at a treatment center, that the television doctor had recommended to her family, to pay them $400k after her lawsuit was dismissed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Last year, Hannah Archuleta, 20, sued McGraw and CBS in Los Angeles Superior Court. She claimed to have been sexually assaulted at a camp for troubled teens that McGraw had recommended to her family after she appeared on his show.