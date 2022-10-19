Your tip
Woman Shot And Killed During Washington Road-Rage Incident, Suspects Still On The Road

Oct. 19 2022, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

A suspect is on the loose in Washington state after being gunned down during what police believe was a road-rage incident in Skykomish, Radar has learned.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a passenger in a Subaru SUV shot into a 2014 Kia Sorento at a little before 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 while traveling on Highway 2. Raelyn Nicole Davis was a passenger in the vehicle when she was fatally shot. She died on scene.

Police say a road-rage incident between the two vehicles led to the shooting. The Kia tried to speed away from the Subaru, but a passenger in the latter fired a shot through the rear passenger window of the Kia, killing the 24-year-old Everett woman.

The Subaru got away, and no arrests have been made in the case, according to police. The vehicle is described as dark-colored with a mounted cargo basket on its roof, according to The Seattle Times.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Sgt. Michael Marken at 360-654-1140 or Michael.Marken@wsp.wa.gov.

