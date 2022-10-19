Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kelly Ripa

'Ignorance Is Bliss': Kelly Ripa Says She Would Reconsider EVER Co-Hosting 'Live' With Regis Philbin After Show Drama

kelly ripa wouldnt have done live with regis if she knew about drama pp
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA; MEGA
By:

Oct. 19 2022, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kelly Ripa is continuing to shed light on her behind-the-scenes hardships with the late Regis Philbin, revealing she wouldn't have done Live with Regis and Kelly in hindsight.

She worked with Philbin from 2001 to 2011, taking on the coveted hosting gig after his longtime right-hand personality Kathie Lee Gifford left the year before.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly ripa wouldnt have done live with regis if she knew about drama
Source: MEGA

Ripa said if she knew about the struggles they were going to have while filming she would have reconsidered accepting the position, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I wouldn't have done it. No," she admitted on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"If I had known going in, I wouldn't have done it. And how sad for me. How sad for me. Luckily, ignorance is bliss," Ripa continued. "I didn't know that there was so much fighting between these two factions and that I was considered like … a network girl, which is so ridiculous. I was one of a 40-member ensemble cast on a soap opera. So, I didn't consider myself an anything of anything. I considered myself just an actor."

Article continues below advertisement

Ripa pointed out that she had a lot of moving parts in her own life. The TV personality had a young toddler and was pregnant, pointing out that when she first appeared on the show it was under the impression it was for a fill-in role and not an audition.

kelly ripa wouldnt have done live with regis if she knew about drama
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

The All My Children alum said she "can't answer" about whether or not Philbin wanted to host the show solo, but Ripa believes "he certainly didn't need me there." Ripa also felt for him after what he had accomplished on his own.

"He should not have had to have a host assigned to him. That's not fair. He paid his dues and he established this show, and I really advocate for him in this book," she shared about the former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host.

kelly ripa wouldnt have done live with regis if she knew about drama
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

This week, Ripa addressed Gifford's interview in which the presenter said she wouldn't be reading the book while defending her strong friendship with the late Philbin.

"I am a person that tends to take a negative and turn it into a positive, so my ultimate comment [to her] is, 'Thank you,'" said Ripa in response, noting the remarks still piqued interest in her book.

Insiders told RadarOnline.com that prior to his passing, Philbin was upset about his strained relationship with Ripa because "he was fond of her and wished they had spent more time together."

Philbin died in July 2020 at 88 years old.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.