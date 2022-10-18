Kelly Ripa UNFAZED By Kathie Lee Gifford's Diss To Her Book Over Regis Philbin Chapters
Kelly Ripa brushed it off after learning that fellow TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford would not be reading her book which discusses her once-frosty relationship with their former cohost Regis Philbin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I'm not gonna lie, I was not reading any headlines anywhere [at the time]. And suddenly all of these headlines pop up and there's all of this attention on my book," Ripa said while appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday.
Ripa highlighted that Gifford's remarks have only garnered more interest in her memoir, Live Wire, which she is choosing to see as a silver lining.
"I am a person that tends to take a negative and turn it into a positive, so my ultimate comment [to her] is, 'Thank you,'" continued Ripa.
Ripa said that a lot of misconceptions will soon be cleared up, adding that "people who read the book" will have a "completely" different take on the chapters that mention the late morning show host.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Philpin died at the age of 88 in July 2020.
"You know, if you read it, if you do the deep dive, I take his side in most of the chapter," Ripa highlighted. "I'm, like, on his side because … at the time, I had no awareness that this was not a choice for him [to have a new cohost]. I wasn't a choice for him."
In an interview on FOX 5's Good Day New York, Gifford said she didn't see the point in writing about drama with Philbin, stating that she had nothing but fond experiences with the former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? personality and his family members over the years.
"I'm not going to read the book," Gifford said. "We never had an argument, an unkind word in 15 years," she further dished. "So, that was my reality."
However, Gifford made an effort to not shade Ripa for speaking out.
The ex-soap star famously took over the co-hosting spot from Gifford back in 2001 while the latter worked with Philbin from 1998 to 2000.
"I'm not going to say anything ugly about anybody. I never have, and I'm not going to start now," Gifford continued.
In a surprising turn of events, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Philbin shared all the secrets about his feud with Ripa to Gifford prior to his death.
Meanwhile, other sources claimed that Philbin was "deeply troubled" about his strained relationship with Ripa because "he was fond of her and wished they had spent more time together."