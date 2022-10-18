Kelly Ripa UNFAZED By Kathie Lee Gifford's Diss To Her Book Over Regis Philbin Chapters

Kelly Ripa brushed it off after learning that fellow TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford would not be reading her book which discusses her once-frosty relationship with their former cohost Regis Philbin, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I'm not gonna lie, I was not reading any headlines anywhere [at the time]. And suddenly all of these headlines pop up and there's all of this attention on my book," Ripa said while appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday.