Kelly Ripa’s Friend Defends ‘Live’ Host After Kathy Lee Gifford Trashes Her Book Over Regis Chapter
A source close to Kelly Ripa has spoken out in defense of the talk show host after she was called out by Kathie Lee Gifford, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Last week, Gifford appeared on Fox 5 NY for an interview and was asked about Ripa’s new book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories.
In the book, Ripa admitted that working with Regis Philbin was not a “cakewalk” and there were “good and bad days.”
“I don't want to feel like I'm slamming anyone or that I'm being disrespectful. But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk,” she said.
“It took years to earn my place there and earn things that are routinely given to the men I worked with. Including an office and a place to put my computer,” Ripa revealed.
Gifford hosted Live with Philbin from 1985-2000. Ripa took over as the new co-host in 2001.
Gifford told Fox 5, “I know what Regis was to me, really. He was 15 years, the best partner a person could ever, ever have professionally.”
"But he was my friend. We were dear friends. And after I left the show, then the next 20 years, we became better friends. Dear friends. I saw him two weeks before he died.”
When asked about the book, Gifford said, “I'm not going to say anything ugly about anybody. I never have and I'm not going to start now. I’m just saying that my reality is something completely different from that.”
A friend of Ripa has since responded to Gifford telling Entertainment Tonight, “It’s ironic that Kathie Lee’s comments will lead to more people buying the book and reading the truth of what Kelly said about Regis and all the other fun stuff that’s in the book."
“Kelly was extremely respectful of Regis and the situation, while also candid about her experience. It was a tiny portion of Kelly’s book,” the source added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed there has been bad blood between Gifford and Ripa for years.
“Kelly turned her back on Regis after he left the show, and Kathie Lee’s well aware of that,” explained an insider. “Kelly could never really compete with the bond Kathie Lee had with Regis, and Kelly still resents her for it.”